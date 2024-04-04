This 3,200-Megapixel Digital Camera, World's Largest, Sees Everything In Universe

The 3,200-megapixel LSST camera is ready for transport to the Vera C Rubin Observatory in Chile.

Scientists are about to peer into the universe's greatest mysteries with a powerful new tool: the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) camera. This behemoth boasts a record-breaking 3,200 megapixels, designed to capture unprecedented detail of the cosmos and shed light on elusive dark matter and dark energy.

Funded by the US Department of Energy's Office of Science, the LSST camera represents a significant leap in astronomical technology. Dark matter, despite influencing galaxies' rotations and comprising most of the universe's mass, remains invisible to current instruments. Dark energy, another theoretical entity, is believed to be accelerating the universe's expansion.

The LSST camera will be housed in the Vera C Rubin Observatory, currently under construction in a remote region of Chile. This prime location offers an unobstructed view of the southern sky.

This heavyweight champion of astronomy weighs a whopping 3 tonnes and boasts the highest resolution ever achieved for a space camera. Its three colossal lenses, the largest exceeding 5 feet in diameter, can capture razor-sharp images. With exposure times of 15 seconds and rapid lens switching, the LSST will efficiently survey vast swathes of the night sky.

Scientists can customise the camera's view by utilising six specialised filters, allowing them to analyse various light spectrums, including near-infrared, ultraviolet, and visible light. This versatility will provide a comprehensive dataset for astronomers.

The camera's exceptional resolution is mind-boggling. It could capture a golf ball from a distance of 15 miles! Each image will encompass a celestial area seven times wider than the full moon.

This ambitious project is the culmination of two decades of dedicated effort. The LSST camera is expected to photograph billions of galaxies and celestial objects, generating the most extensive astronomical image database ever assembled.

Spearheaded by scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, the LSST camera is poised to revolutionise our understanding of the universe. With its unmatched capabilities, this scientific marvel promises to unveil the secrets lurking in the darkness of space.