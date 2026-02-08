Will Comet Wierzchos Be Visible From India? What We Know

A new comet is moving across Earth's skies, giving astronomers and stargazers another chance to observe a visitor from the far reaches of the solar system. A Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) is making its way from the edge of the solar system into Earth's skies, reported Space.com.

C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) was discovered in March 2024 by astronomers studying data collected by the Catalina Sky Survey. This survey, operated by the University of Arizona with support from NASA, continuously monitors the night sky to identify potentially hazardous near-Earth objects.

This comet is believed to have originated from the Oort Cloud, a vast icy shell surrounding the solar system. It was first observed at a distance of 8 AU as it travelled toward the Sun. The James Webb Space Telescope later observed it and detected a deficiency of carbon monoxide in its light fingerprint. This suggests that this element may have been depleted before the comet's formation or expelled by larger inner planets.

Will It Be Visible In India?

According to Ian Griffin, an astrophotographer, the celestial object will be visible in the southern hemisphere. He clicked the photo of the comet from the backyard of his home in New Zealand.

However, those in the Northern Hemisphere will also get a chance to see C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) in the coming weeks after its closest approach to Earth on February 17, according to space.com.

Some reports are claiming that the comet will be visible from parts of southern India, but there is no official confirmation about that.

Skywatchers have a rare opportunity to observe C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos). For those with clear skies and a keen eye, this comet offers a memorable glimpse of a distant visitor from the solar system.