Why Do Some People Enjoy Fear? New Study Reveals Surprising Reason

Fear usually makes people feel uncomfortable and encourages them to avoid danger. However, a new study suggests that people with stronger psychopathic traits may experience fear differently. Instead of feeling frightened, they may find scary situations exciting and enjoyable.

The research, published in Psychological Reports, suggests that a strong sense of invincibility may explain why some people enjoy frightening experiences.

Psychopathy is associated with personality traits such as reduced empathy, impulsiveness, manipulation and risk-taking. Researchers wanted to understand why people with these traits sometimes react positively to situations that others find frightening.

The study was led by Angela Book, a psychology professor at Brock University in Canada, alongside researchers Beth Visser, Tori Wattam and Kirkland Johnston.

How Was the Research Conducted?

The researchers conducted two studies involving 1,650 participants.

In the first study, 825 participants completed questionnaires measuring psychopathic traits and their belief that they could avoid harm.

They then watched two short videos. One showed an exciting roller coaster ride, while the other featured a frightening scene from the horror video game Outlast.

Participants rated their emotional reactions, including fear, panic, excitement and enjoyment.

The findings showed that people with stronger psychopathic traits generally experienced less distress and more excitement while watching frightening scenes.

Researchers also found that participants who felt invincible reported fewer negative emotions.

Does Boredom Play a Role?

The second study examined whether boredom explained this unusual response.

Although people with stronger psychopathic traits reported becoming bored more easily, boredom did not explain their enjoyment of frightening experiences.

Instead, feeling invincible appeared to play a more important role in reducing fear.

Researchers suggested that people who believe they are unlikely to be harmed may interpret frightening situations as exciting rather than threatening.

However, the study relied on self-reported emotions and video clips rather than real-life danger.

The researchers said further studies using virtual reality could help explain these reactions.

Overall, the findings suggest that people with psychopathic traits may not lack fear entirely but could experience and interpret it differently.