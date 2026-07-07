Scientists Say This Personality Trait May Help You Live Past 100

A new study suggests that a single personality trait, openness, could be a hidden ingredient in the recipe for a long life.Diet, exercise and social contact are usually credited for healthy ageing, but researchers now believe personality also plays a big part.

Psychologist Maria Chiara Fastame and her team at the University of Cagliari studied people living in Sardinia's Blue Zone, one of the few places in the world where a person is more likely to reach their hundredth birthday.

"These findings suggest that the combination of adaptive personality traits and coping resources promotes a more active lifestyle," the researchers write in a paper published in the International Journal of Applied Positive Psychology, "providing insights into the mechanisms of successful aging."

The team looked at 125 adults aged between 71 and 101. Fifty-five lived in the Blue Zone, while 70 lived in a nearby area outside it. Both groups shared similar backgrounds and had access to the same free healthcare, which allowed researchers to focus more closely on personality differences.

Each person took part in tests measuring their mental and physical health, lifestyle, hobbies, and their Big Five personality traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

Interestingly, health-related quality of life was not much higher among Blue Zone residents. What set them apart was a noticeably higher level of openness, meaning more curiosity, a willingness to learn, and eagerness to try new experiences. They also showed stronger coping skills and spent more time on stimulating hobbies.

Across the whole group, people high in openness reported better psychological wellbeing, while those high in conscientiousness reported greater life satisfaction. Those with higher neuroticism tended to report poorer quality of life.

The researchers stressed that personality likely does not extend life directly. Instead, it may shape habits, such as staying curious, active and socially engaged, that support healthy ageing over time. Because the study was small and observational, it cannot prove cause and effect, and further research is needed.

Still, the findings add to growing evidence that psychological traits work alongside diet, exercise and social connection in the story of long life.