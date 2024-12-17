Ursid Meteor Shower: When And Where To Watch The Year's Final Celestial Show

The Ursid meteor shower, the last celestial event of 2024, will light up the night skies in December. Peaking on the night of December 21 and 22, the spectacle perfectly aligns with the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. This annual ‘shooting star' display provides the last opportunity to marvel at the dazzling light show before bidding farewell to the year.



What is the Ursid meteor shower?



The Ursid meteor shower occurs every year when Earth passes through the trail of debris left behind by Comet 8P/Tuttle. This periodic comet, discovered in 1790 and further studied in 1858, sheds dust and particles as it orbits the Sun. When these particles enter Earth's atmosphere, they burn up, creating the glowing streaks we know as meteors.



Darren Baskill, a physics and astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex, told Newsweek, “As the Earth orbits around the solar system at 70,000 miles per hour, it ploughs through this dust, which we see briefly glow as it is swept up and burnt by the friction of our atmosphere.” The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Ursa Minor, also called the Little Dipper, which gives this shower its name — the Ursids.



When will the Ursid meteor shower peak in 2024?



The Ursid meteor shower will be active between December 17 and 26, with its peak expected on the night of December 21 into the early hours of December 22.



Under ideal conditions — a dark sky without moonlight — you could see five to 10 meteors per hour. Though the Ursids are less intense compared to other showers like December's Geminids, they can occasionally surprise skywatchers. In 1945 and 1986, the Ursid meteor shower produced bursts of around 100 meteors per hour, while 30 meteors per hour were observed in 1973, according to EarthSky.org.



Where and how can you watch the Ursid meteor shower?



To catch the best view of the Ursid meteor shower, head outdoors between midnight and dawn when the radiant — the point where the meteors appear to originate — is highest in the sky. Choose a location far from city lights to avoid light pollution, as dark, open skies offer the clearest visibility. No special equipment like telescopes or binoculars is needed, as the meteor shower is best enjoyed with the naked eye.



Clear, cloudless skies will significantly enhance your chances of spotting the meteors. Since the Ursids appear to originate from the Little Dipper constellation in the Northern Hemisphere, the meteors will be visible all night for observers in this region.



For the best experience, focus on the northern sky and allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.



Why are the Ursids special?



While the Ursids are not as prolific as other meteor showers, their bright fireballs and occasional bursts of activity make them a unique end-of-year event. The timing of the peak — close to the winter solstice — adds to its charm for stargazers looking to close the year with a celestial show.



When is the first meteor shower of 2025?



After the Ursids, skywatchers won't have to wait long for another meteor display. The Quadrantid meteor shower will usher in 2025, peaking on the night of January 2 into January 3.U