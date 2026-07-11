"Unlike Anything I Had Seen": Pentagon Releases New Batch Of UFO Files

The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of files related to UFOs, also known as unidentified anomalous phenomena, including one report from a military aviator who said a mysterious object was "unlike anything I had seen" in 28 years of service, according to CBS News.

The release includes a total of 40 files, 14 documents, 19 videos, four audio files and three images, coming from a variety of agencies including the Pentagon, NASA, the CIA, the FBI and the Energy Department. The Pentagon posted the files on its UFO website, which hosts material released under an executive order President Trump signed earlier this year. About half the files are dated 2010 or later, with videos showing infrared footage captured by military cameras from locations including the western Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic and the Middle East.

The aviator's account

One debrief documented an object seen by an aviator in 2019 over the eastern United States, along with four other personnel. The aviator wrote that they noticed an object with flight characteristics unlike anything they'd seen in 28 years serving in the Air Force and Navy, describing a small object below the aircraft traveling in a straight line at high speed, which they tracked for roughly 10-15 seconds before recording video.

When the aviator zoomed in to get better resolution, the object's speed took it out of the camera's field of view and it could not be reacquired, even at a lower zoom. After the flight, the object appeared to be rectangular, and other experienced personnel aboard were also unable to explain it.

The video of the incident shows what appears to be an object traveling at high speed.

Nuclear facility intrusion

One notable file from the Energy Department details an intrusion by an unidentified object into the airspace over the Pantex nuclear weapons facility near Amarillo, Texas, in September 2015. According to the report, security guards placed the facility on lockdown and used binoculars to chase a completely silent, unidentified object with no visible propulsion system, according to Ground News.

Recent sightings near China

The most recent events described in this batch came in 2025 near China, under the military's Indo-Pacific Command. One video shows a military sensor tracking an area of contrast resembling a six-pointed star over the Yellow Sea, while another appears to track an object over the East China Sea for several minutes. According to Interesting Engineering, a separate video captured over the Yellow Sea in 2023 appears to show an unidentified object interfering with electro-optical and infrared sensors.