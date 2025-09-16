Ultimate Guide To This Weekend's Dramatic Solar Eclipse: What To Know And When To Watch

Just one day before the September equinox, a spectacular partial solar eclipse will take place across the Southern Hemisphere, according to Forbes. While it won't bring the dramatic darkness of a total eclipse, the event will still offer an extraordinary sight: a crescent sun emerging at sunrise. The timing, near the equinox and at daybreak, makes it a rare and visually stunning astronomical phenomenon.

Where and When to Watch

The eclipse will occur between 17:29 and 21:53 UTC on Sunday, September 21, and will be broadcast live by TimeAndDate.com from Dunedin, New Zealand, where an eclipsed sun will rise at 6:27 a.m. NZST on Monday, September 22. North American and European viewers will miss out on this event, as it is only visible in the Southern Hemisphere, as per Forbes.

Best Viewing Spots for the Eclipse

Although much of the eclipse will be visible across the South Pacific, the deepest eclipses will be seen from:

South Island, New Zealand (up to 86% eclipse)

Ross Sea coast of Antarctica

Stewart Island and Christchurch, New Zealand

Remote islands like Young Island in the Balleny chain

A Preview of Bigger Things to Come

This weekend's eclipse is just a warm-up for Dunedin, New Zealand, which will experience 2 minutes and 51 seconds of totality during a total solar eclipse on July 22, 2028. For now, this partial eclipse offers a rare chance to witness the crescent sun at sunrise - a dramatic and unforgettable sight for those in the right place at the right time.