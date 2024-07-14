Two Meteor Showers Are Set To Light Up Night Skies This Month

A meteor shower occurs when the Earth passes through the trail of debris left by a comet

Get ready for a dazzling double feature in the night sky later this month! Two incredible meteor showers, the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids, will be peaking at the same time, creating a rare and breathtaking celestial event.

On July 30th, skywatchers will be treated to a magnificent display of meteors originating from the constellations Aquarius and Capricorn, according to Earth.com. This spectacular show will be most visible in the southern hemisphere and for those in the northern hemisphere closer to the equator and away from city lights.

A meteor shower occurs when the Earth passes through the trail of debris left by a comet or

asteroid.

For the best viewing experience, head out after midnight before the moon rises, as suggested by Earthsky.com. This celestial event might even overlap with the early appearances of the Perseid meteor shower, known for being one of the year's most impressive showers, which peaks in mid-August.

To maximize your chance of seeing the show, find a dark location and give your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness. The night sky is about to put on an unforgettable performance!

Earlier this year, skywatchers and space enthusiasts enjoyed a fantastic show as the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year, was visible in the night sky. This cosmic event promises an amazing experience, with up to 110 shooting stars per hour at its peak. The Quadrantids are famous for being intense, creating bright streaks across the sky that are a treat for anyone interested in astronomy.



Quadrantids are also known for their bright fireball meteors. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of material. Fireballs are also brighter, with magnitudes brighter than -3.