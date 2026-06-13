Teenage Looks May Influence How Long Women Live, Surprising Study Finds

A new study has found that women who were perceived as physically unattractive during their teenage years may face a higher risk of dying earlier in life compared with those considered attractive.

The research, published in the journal Applied Research in Quality of Life, analysed data from more than 16,500 participants in the United States who were tracked for nearly three decades.

Researchers used information from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, which began in the mid-1990s. During the first phase of the study, interviewers rated the physical attractiveness of teenagers on a five-point scale ranging from very unattractive to very attractive.

The findings showed that individuals rated as unattractive were 1.78 times more likely to die during the 28-year study period than those rated as attractive. The link remained even after researchers accounted for factors such as family background, education, intelligence, physical health and mental health.

However, when the data was analysed separately for men and women, a striking difference emerged. The association between unattractiveness and a higher risk of death was found only among women. The relationship was not statistically significant for men.

Lead researcher Grzegorz Bulczak said the results may reflect the long-term impact of social pressures and beauty standards that affect women more strongly. Experts suggest that people viewed as less attractive may face discrimination, social stress and fewer opportunities throughout life, which could eventually affect health outcomes.

The researcher cautioned that the study does not mean appearance directly causes earlier death. Instead, attractiveness may act as a marker for a complex mix of biological, psychological and social factors.

The study also highlights concerns about "lookism", a form of discrimination based on appearance. Researchers stressed that the findings should be used to better understand social inequalities and health risks rather than reinforce harmful stereotypes about beauty.