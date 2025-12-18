Swearing Boosts Physical Strength By Overcoming Mental Barriers, Study Finds

A new study reveals that swearing can enhance physical performance by helping people push past inhibitions, making it a simple tool for better strength and endurance. Researchers from Keele University in the UK, led by Richard Stephens, PhD, found that uttering swear words during challenging tasks allows individuals to exert more effort without the usual mental restraints.

The findings, published in the journal American Psychologist by the American Psychological Association, build on prior evidence showing swearing extends tolerance for pain, like keeping a hand in ice water longer, or prolonging exercises such as chair push-ups.

In two experiments involving 192 participants, volunteers repeated either a chosen swear word or a neutral one every two seconds while performing chair push-ups to support their body weight. Those who swore lasted significantly longer than the control group. Afterward, surveys measured mental states like positive emotions, confidence, distraction, humor, and "flow"-a focused immersion in the task. Swearing correlated with higher reports of flow, distraction from discomfort, and self-confidence, all linked to a disinhibited mindset that frees people to perform at full capacity.

"In many situations, people hold themselves back - consciously or unconsciously - from using their full strength," said study author Richard Stephens, PhD, of Keele University in the UK "Swearing is an easily available way to help yourself feel focused, confident and less distracted, and 'go for it' a little more."

"These findings help explain why swearing is so commonplace," said Stephens. "Swearing is literally a calorie neutral, drug free, low cost, readily available tool at our disposal for when we need a boost in performance."

The team suggests swearing could help in scenarios beyond physical tests, such as public speaking or social approaches where hesitation arises. Co-author Nicholas Washmuth, DPT, from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, said future research will test these applications, potentially broadening swearing's role as a psychological enhancer.