Study Says Cats Like To Play Fetch, Explains Science Behind It

The reason why cats fetch things is not clear.

Cats and dogs, perennial companions as pets, embody distinct characteristics that cater to diverse lifestyles. Dogs, known for their loyalty and sociable nature, thrive on interaction, making them ideal for active individuals seeking constant companionship. On the other side, cats, independent and enigmatic, offer a more laid-back companionship, suited for those who appreciate a quieter, self-sufficient presence. While dogs may crave outdoor adventures and play, cats find solace in lounging indoors and displaying a certain aloof charm. But a new study has claimed that many cats share a trait more commonly associated with dogs: They play fetch.

The peer-reviewed study, published on Thursday, is based on a survey of cat owners. It seeks to dispel any myths that cats do not know how to retrieve objects for their owners, according to The Guardian.

"In general cats are notoriously difficult to train. Cats dictate their own fetching sessions, but it's a misconception that cats are not very sociable with their owners," Jemma Forman, a doctoral researcher in the school of psychology at the University of Sussex and the first author of the paper, told the outlet.

The study has been published in Scientific Reports. From 1,154 cats studied by the researchers, 94 per cent appeared to exhibit fetching as an instinctive behaviour, rather than being taught by the owner.

According to the research, toys were the most popular item to fetch, followed by spherical items such as baubles or crumpled pieces of paper, and then cosmetics.

The experts also observed that some cats only fetched one item at a time, had a preferred person to play with, or only be up for a game of fetch at particular times of day.

"The size of the pompom is important. I bought a larger pompom and she rejected it. I've also tried small items approximately the same size as the pompom and she rejects those as well," one owner told the researchers, as per The Guardian report.

However, the reason why cats fetch things is not clear - dogs do that to enjoy the bonding reward from their owners. "We're not quite sure whether it would be a social purpose, or that object-playing purpose in cats," Jemma Forman, an animal psychologist at the University of Sussex and an author of the study, told The Washington Post.

Most critically, cats must have the right personality or temperament, and be bonded with an owner who is receptive to their needs, Forman suggested.