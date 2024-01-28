Chinese Woman Leaves $2.8 Million Fortune To Pets After She Claims Children Never Visited Her

The specific age of Ms Liu remains unclear

In China, an older woman has decided to leave her $2.8 million fortune to her cats and dogs rather than her adult children, citing their lack of visits during her old age. Identified as Ms Liu from Shanghai, she changed her will because she felt neglected by her adult children, while her pets provided her with 'companionship and comfort'.

The inheritance is now under the administration of a local veterinary clinic due to legal constraints that prohibit direct bequests to animals in China, South China Morning Post, citing Zonglan News. Ms Liu expressed a desire to leave her entire estate to her pets, but this is not legally permissible in the country. Additionally, she was reportedly angry with her children for not visiting her, even when she was sick.

Chen Kai, an official from the country's Will Registration Centre headquarters in Beijing, told the outlet that "there are alternatives to solve this issue".

"Liu's current will is one way, and we would have advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to ensure the pets are properly cared for," he added.

Another official from the agency said they had alerted Ms Liu to the risks of putting all of her money in the hands of the veterinary clinic.

"We told Auntie Liu that if her children change their attitude towards her, she could always alter her will again," the official said.

Allegedly, the story has ignited online discussions about family dynamics and inheritance practices in China.

"How disappointed and heartbroken she must have been to make the decision not to leave anything to her children," one user wrote.

"Well done. If my daughter treats me poorly in the future, I will also leave my house to others," another said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time pets have been the beneficiary of a generous inheritance.

In 2020, a wealthy businessman in Tennessee left $US5 million to his eight-year-old border collie, Lulu, reported the New York Post.

And British fashion designer Alexander McQueen, who died in 2010, famously left $97,000 of his $31 million fortune to his beloved dogs, Minter, Juice and Callum.



