Video: Animals Gave Amazing Reactions Seeing The Optical Illusion

The video captures the reactions of a cat and dogs.

People often enjoy observing optical illusions, but have you ever thought that if you put them in front of animals, what would be their reaction? In a new viral video, it has been shown what animals reactions are after seeing the optical illusion.

A cat and three dogs' reactions to an optical illusion are shown in the popular video. The video was posted on Twitter under the handle @damninteresting with the caption, "Dogs vs cats on optical illusion."

Dogs vs Cat on optical illusion pic.twitter.com/vSL9bilKhQ — Damnthatsinteresting (@DAMNINTERESTlNG) June 23, 2023

At the opening of the video, it is clearly seen that the two dogs are thinking that this design is a big hole on the floor. They jumped over it to cross it a few times. A third dog stayed next to it and observed it a few times but didn't proceed to step over it.

Near the end of the scene, a cat appears, and she acts in a different manner. It carefully examines the mat before choosing to sit down on it. She later relaxed on it after idly sitting over it first.