Woman Goes Viral After Finding The Optical Illusion Dress That Broke The Internet In 2015

A woman has taken TikTok by storm after discovering the infamous optical illusion dress at a yard sale, reigniting the heated debate that captivated the internet in 2015. The dress, which sparked intense discussion, was a polarising topic as people struggled to agree on its colour, with two distinct camps emerging: those who saw it as black and blue, and those who swore it was gold and white. The dress, which became a cultural phenomenon, was a seemingly simple photograph of a garment that left many questioning their perception. The debate raged on social media, with people weighing in on the dress's true colour.

Nine years later, the woman's TikTok video has brought the debate back to life. According to the Independent, Amanda Rubinstein stumbled upon the infamous dress while browsing through a yard sale. Excited by her find, she shared her discovery on TikTok, saying: "I'm at a yard sale and they have a lot of great stuff, including the dress." She added: "I knew it was blue," referencing the heated debate that surrounded the dress's colour.

Ms Rubinstein learned from the seller that the dress had been tucked away in her closet since 2015, the same year the optical illusion dress took the internet by storm. While she couldn't confirm whether the dress she purchased was the exact one from the viral 2015 photo, she found that the dress is from the same collection as the original viral dress.

Talking to Newsweek about the surprising find, Ms Rubinstein said, ''The dress was one of the first items I saw when I walked up to the yard sale. I immediately screamed, 'Oh my goodness, you have THE DRESS!' The owners and other neighbours had a nice laugh at my expressive reaction upon seeing it.''

''I wasn't sure if it would fit, but I knew an opportunity to own one of the most iconic dresses of the internet age doesn't come around often," she added.

Her video has gone viral, with many users commenting on the dress's colour and sharing their own opinions. One user wrote, ''What a beautiful white and gold dress!''

Another commented, ''This is the first time I've not seen it as white and gold.''

The viral dress photo first surfaced on a blog when Cecilia Bleasdale shared it ahead of her daughter Grace's wedding. The photo's blueish tint played a significant role in tricking people's perceptions, leading to a heated debate over the dress's actual colour. Despite being confirmed to be blue with black lace, millions of people saw the dress as white and gold, sparking a global phenomenon that left many scratching their heads.