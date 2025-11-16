Study Reveals Moon Has A Solid Iron-Like Core, Solves Long-Standing Space Mystery

For a long time, people have wondered what the inside of the Moon really looks like. Now, after many years of research, a new study has given a clear answer. Published in Nature, the study shows that the Moon has a solid inner core with a density similar to iron. This discovery helps scientists better understand the Moon's past and why its magnetic field slowly disappeared, reported Daily Galaxy.

For many years, scientists couldn't reach a consensus on whether the Moon's core was solid or molten. Some experts believed it was liquid, while others believed it could be solid, like Earth's inner core.

In May 2023, a team led by astronomer Arthur Breu of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) published their findings in Nature, clearing up this debate. Their study proved that the Moon's composition is similar to Earth's. It has a solid inner core and a liquid outer core beyond it.

This conclusion was based on data collected over several years from seismic activities, lunar laser-ranging technology, and various space missions. Using this information, the researchers created a highly accurate model of the Moon's interior.

The team determined that the Moon's solid inner core has a density of about 7,822 kilograms per cubic meter, similar to the density of iron. This solid core has a radius of approximately 258 kilometres (160 miles), while the liquid outer core surrounding it extends to approximately 362 kilometres (225 miles).

These findings strengthen previous theories and explain how the Moon evolved over time.

The study also sheds new light on the Moon's ancient magnetic field. Brew and his team state that their findings challenge previous ideas about the evolution of the Moon's magnetic field, and the confirmation of an inner core lends further support to the concept of "global mantle overturn."

According to them, this discovery helps understand the timeline of massive collisions that occurred during the Moon's early billions of years.

The Moon's magnetic field was once quite strong, but about 3.2 billion years ago, it gradually began to weaken. Scientists have long been searching for the reasons for this. Research suggests that activities within the Moon's core were responsible for the formation of this magnetic field. As the core cooled and solidified, its activity decreased, leading to the loss of its magnetic field. This information is crucial for understanding the early evolution of both the Moon and Earth.

The study also helps understand the Moon's future state and its internal processes. A process called "mantle overturn" suggests that heavier elements sink to the bottom while lighter elements rise to the top.

This phenomenon within the Moon may influence the composition of its volcanic regions.

Brew and his team modelled this internal process to explain why certain elements are found in volcanic areas on the Moon's surface. Their findings suggest that processes occurring deep within the Moon shaped the Moon's volcanic activity. This suggests that the Moon's interior was once much more active than it is today.