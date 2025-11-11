Scientist Claims Alien Probes May Be In Plain Sight, Observing Earth's Growing Intelligence

Scientists have long looked to the skies for signs of alien life, imagining flying saucers or flashing lights. But a new theory suggests that alien probes could already be here, hiding in plain sight. Professor Alex Ellery of Carleton University believes that self-replicating extraterrestrial probes may have reached our solar system, but instead of looking like spacecraft, they could be disguised as ordinary rocks from asteroids, lunar debris, or comets, reported Newsweek.

Ellery explained that these probes could be hiding under the surface of the moon, essentially "hibernating." They might occasionally surface to watch Earth and its evolving life. As life on Earth becomes more complex, the probes observation periods may become more frequent. He also noted that humans evolved rapidly as tool-using beings over the last two million years.

Ellery said that instead of searching for radio or other artificial signals in space, we should focus on our immediate surroundings. He recommended searching for traces of technological activity on the Moon and other nearby celestial bodies, such as unusual isotope ratios or magnetic deviations. According to him, the solar system is vast and largely unknown, and potential alien probes could be hiding in the Moon's craters or in the asteroid belt and Kuiper Belt.

Ellery described the Moon as the most suitable place to search because aluminium, a highly useful material, is readily available there, and the Moon's low gravity makes construction easier than on asteroids. He also stated in a preprint paper that it is crucial to know what and where to search, especially as space exploration is becoming increasingly commercial.

Ellery suggested that building a nuclear reactor on the Moon could yield chemical signatures that could be explored in the future. Furthermore, self-replicating probes could leave artifacts buried with asteroidal resources, which could only be discovered when human technology is sufficiently advanced.

He considered it not surprising that no one had found evidence of alien probes yet, as the solar system is vast and probes can be very small. He stated that human efforts could be helpful in searching for technological clues, such as the exploration and utilization of lunar and asteroid resources. He compared this to the discovery of the Chicxulub crater, which was identified decades before its true significance was understood. According to him, careful study of the Moon and asteroids could reveal hidden alien activity.

Ellery concluded that the sooner humans begin searching, the sooner we can find answers to one of the most important scientific and philosophical questions of our time.