Scientists Plan To Make Space Food From Thin Air And Astronaut Urine

Humans are aiming big when it comes to space exploration. NASA and other space agencies are working on manned missions to the Moon and Mars, with scientists even developing plans to build colonies there in future. The meticulous planning would require the scientist to deal with one of the fundamental questions: What would astronauts eat during these long-duration missions?

In order to tackle the issue, Europe has taken some crucial steps towards sustainable space exploration with its innovative plan to create food from thin air and astronaut pee.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched the project HOBI-WAN, aiming to develop a food-production method that can be used on long-duration missions to the moon and Mars.

"This project aims at developing a key resource which will allow us to improve human spaceflight's autonomy, resilience and also the well-being of our astronauts," Angelique Van Ombergen, ESA's chief exploration scientist, said in a statement.

"For human beings to be able to implement long-duration missions on the moon, or even one day to go to Mars, will require innovative and sustainable solutions to be able to survive with limited supplies."

Finnish food technology company Solar Foods has developed a versatile powdered protein called Solein, made from microbes, air and electricity through a gas fermentation process.

This technology has already been demonstrated on Earth, and now, Solar Foods will work with OHB System AG to test Solein production in space. This technology can support long-duration missions and address food security challenges in space.

What are the challenges?

However, there are challenges, including understanding the behaviour of gases and liquids in space, which is different due to the lack of buoyancy.

The statement mentioned that a pinch of ammonia is used as the nitrogen source on Earth, but in space, urea, which is an organic compound found in urine, serves as the nitrogen source for protein synthesis. This process might emerge as a challenge considering various factors.

The scientists will also have to tackle the issue of food safety by ensuring that the food produced is safe, nutritious and palatable for astronauts.

"The aim of the project is to confirm that our organism grows in the space environment as it does on the ground, and to develop the fundamentals of gas fermentation technology to be used in space - something that has never been done before in the history of humankind," Arttu Luukanen, senior vice president of space and defence at Solar Foods, said in a statement.

"The behavior of gases and liquids in microgravity is vastly different due to lack of buoyancy, which can drastically affect the transport of nutrients and gases for Solein microbes," Luukanen added.