Blinkit Agent Gives Chocolate To Woman For Helping With Discharged Vehicle, Internet Praises Kind Gesture

A Blinkit delivery agent's electric vehicle broke down mid-way, but he received unexpected help from a customer who allowed him to recharge the battery. The customer, whose name is Neha Moolchandan, revealed that the delivery person showed a sweet gesture after the help.

She mentioned in her post on X (formerly Twitter) that the agent arrived late and explained that his EV had run out of charge, forcing him to drag it to her location. She offered to charge the battery.

The agent gifted the customer a Milkybar chocolate as a token of gratitude.

In the post, she wrote, "He told me that his EV vehicle got discharged mid way so he has to drag! Requested me, 'If he can charge the battery for few minutes?' He sat outside for an hour while his battery was getting charged!"

Neha was touched by the agent's gratitude and shared, "I notice that people with fewer resources always have more to give." The post went viral, with many praising the agent's kindness and Blinkit's customer service.

The post gained significant traction on social media with over 9,660 views and dozens of comments. "EV vehicles can't be charged anywhere! They have a particular socket which is required. Also, the kind of vehicles Blinkit and other," one user raised concerns and wrote. "The gig workers have are like Yulu and Zypp which do battery swapping that are particularly done at swap stations. While the intent is nice not sure how real the story is."

"I feel that it is our own good behavior that brings out generosity in others. So yes, he might be a good person, but you are the one who is truly more respected and kind-hearted," another user said.

"People who have the least often understand the value of every little thing - time, help, kindness. That's why their gratitude feels so pure," a third user wrote.