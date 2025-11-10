Employee Says HR Accidentally Sent "Termination Notice" To All, Including CEO, Internet Reacts

A social media user shared a bizarre office incident when the human resources (HR) department sent a letter of "termination" to all the employees, including the CEO. In a post on Reddit, the user revealed that the HR team was testing a new offboarding automation tool that sends templated "exit" emails. "Someone forgot to switch from test mode to live mode," the user explained in the post.

"This morning, 300 employees (including leadership) got an email that started with: 'Your last working day is effective immediately.'"

The employee also noted that Slack went "nuclear", with one manager asking, "Should I start packing?"

The user explained that the IT department had to post an all-caps message saying: "NO ONE IS FIRED. PLEASE DO NOT TURN IN YOUR BADGES."

Social media reaction

The post on sub-Reddit r/Wellthatsucks went viral with 36,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. Online user flooded the comment section with their own experiences.

"If you live in a country with decent worker's rights, it can be a blessing. I wanted to quit my company and then right at the right time they let me know I was going to be made redundant, so I'd get 3 months of pay and could stop working straight away. It was great!" said one user.

"Honestly, I've worked some jobs where my energy was like "If you're actually stupid enough to fire me, then I don't want to work for you anyway". I've had some jobs where I would have just thumbs upped this message and then started packing my shit," said another user.

"Any company that feels the need to have a tool like this in the first place I'd imagine is doomed to fail," a third user quipped.