Harvard Physicist Weighs In On Complex Jet Structure On Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS continues to baffle astronomers, with experts trying to find out its origin and other details. A recent observation of the space object revealed the presence of complex jet structure, sparking speculation about its origin, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb wrote in his blog.

Recent images captured by astro-photographers M Jager, G Rhemann and E Prosperi show at least seven distinct jets, including anti-tails in the sunward direction. The images were taken on November 8, 2025, at 4:10 Universal Time (UT).

The complex jet structure has led Dr Loeb to speculate that they could be either natural, linked to pockets of ice on the surface of a cometary nucleus, or technological, probably used for navigation of a spacecraft. However, there's no certainty.

Here are all the anomalies of 3I/ATLAS:

Dr Loeb has listed some unusual behaviours displayed by the interstellar object:

1. Path of 3I/ATLAS: The object is moving in a retrograde trajectory, which is aligned closely with the orbit of planets around the Sun. This is unlikely to happen by chance (0.2% likelihood).

2. Sunward Jet: The mysterious object displayed a jet pointing towards the Sun during July and August 2025, which was different from other comets. Now it shows a complex jet structure, but scientists don't know what it could mean.

3. Size and speed: The object's nucleus is much larger than that of other known interstellar objects, and it's moving faster.

4. Timing of Arrival: Despite travelling from an unknown star system in the Milky Way, 3I/ATLAS arrived at a time that allowed it to pass close to Mars, Venus and Jupiter, while being unobservable from Earth at its closest point to the Sun (0.005% likelihood).

5. Unusual Composition: The gas plume contains more nickel than iron, similar to industrially produced alloys. It has a unique nickel to cyanide ratio (below 1% likelihood).

6. Low Water Content: Unlike other comets, 3I/ATLAS has very little water in its gas plume (only 4% by mass).

7. Polarisation: The blog mentioned that the object exhibits extreme negative polarisation, unlike any known comets (below 1% likelihood).

8. Coincident Direction: 3I/ATLAS arrived from a direction close to the famous "Wow!" radio signal (0.6% likelihood).

9. Change in Brightness: Near its closest point to the Sun, 3I/ATLAS brightened faster than any known comet and had a bluer colour than the Sun.

10. Mysterious Acceleration: The object is also accelerating without visible evidence of mass evaporation.