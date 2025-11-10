Advertisement

Video: Moment When Russian Chopper Broke Into 2 Parts Before Crash Killing 4

Video footage of the crash went viral on social media, showing the chopper trying to land on a beach when its tail hits a rock, causing the rotor at the back to break off.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Moment When Russian Chopper Broke Into 2 Parts Before Crash Killing 4
The crash was caused by a "technical malfunction".
  • At least five died in a helicopter crash in Dagestan involving Russian military factory staff
  • A Ka-226 chopper crashed near Caspian Sea after tail rotor hit a rock during landing attempt
  • Video of the crash went viral on social media, showing the moment the tail hit a rock
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

At least five people, including four senior executives of a Russian military factory, have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Republic of Dagestan. A Ka-226 helicopter was carrying employees of the EU-sanctioned Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant in Dagestan when it crashed in a village near the Caspian Sea.

Video footage of the crash, which occurred on November 7, went viral on social media, showing the chopper trying to land on a beach when its tail hits a rock, causing the rotor at the back to break off. The helicopter lost its balance as the tail hung from its body.

The helicopter later struck an unoccupied private house near the village of Achi-Su on the Caspian Sea, which was destroyed in the resulting fire, the state-run news agency TASS cited emergency service sources as saying.

A separate video showed the moment the helicopter made impact with the house. It showed the chopper tore through the roof of the house before bursting into flames. Videos were also posted online showing firefighters rushing to put out a blaze that reduced the beachfront home to rubble.

The Kizlyar Plant later issued a statement saying four of its employees were among the casualties, including Achalo Magomedov, the company's deputy general director of construction and transport support. A Ka-226 flight mechanic also died in the crash that injured two others. 

According to Nexta, an Eastern European news channel, the crash was caused by a "technical malfunction" with no suggestion of any wrongdoing.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal aviation agency, meanwhile, classified the crash as a "disaster" and said it would participate in an official investigation.

The EU had sanctioned the Kizlyar plant in 2024 for producing aircraft equipment used by the Russian military. At the time, the EU claimed that Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant was "responsible for supporting materially actions which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

"It specialises in the development and manufacture of aircraft ground control and diagnostic systems and the production of attachments and on-board equipment," it added.

The company produces the DZ-UM lock, a type of bomb rack for Russia's SU-25 fighter jets, which was widely used by Moscow to attack Ukraine.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russian Helicopter Crash, Russian Ka-226 Helicopter Crash, Russia News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com