Video: Massive Fire Erupts At St Petersburg's Soviet-Era Market; 1 Killed

At least one person was reportedly killed, and two others were injured in a massive fire that spread through an indoor market in Russia's St Petersburg. According to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, around 100 people were evacuated from Pravoberezhnny Market in St Petersburg's Nevsky district as firefighters battled the inferno.

Video from the scene showed flames billowing into the evening sky through the roof of an estimated 1,500-square-metre section of the historic Soviet-era complex.

St. Petersburg, Russia. Over 30 fire crews are on scene, more than 100 people evacuated.



Explosions, possibly gas cylinders were heard across the area.#Russia #Russiafire #wildfire #StPetersburg pic.twitter.com/9KsSj6UnNJ — U R B A N S E C R E T S 🤫 (@stiwari1510) December 11, 2025

"Taking into account the rate of fire spread, the combustible load, the intensity of fire spread, and the release of combustion products, additional forces and resources were brought in to the fire site, including a mobile chemical laboratory. The total area of the fire was 1,500 square meters, with 26 units of equipment and 96 personnel involved," said Igor Ulubikov, Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

The fire reportedly started around 5:00 PM local time on Wednesday at the two-storey market building located at 16 Ulitsa Dybenko. It spread rapidly, driven by high fire load materials stored inside the building during the Christmas season. Emergency responders localised the flames by approximately 7:22 PM, though extinguishing efforts continued into the evening.

The Nevsky district officials have launched a probe into the fire's origin. Authorities have not determined what sparked the fire or whether any safety violations contributed to its rapid spread through the building.

About The Historic Market

The Pravoberezhnny Market, formerly known as the Nevsky Collective Farm Market, resides in a Soviet-era modernist structure measuring approximately 25 by 100 metres. The building was built between 1979 and 1983 and gained cultural recognition for its appearance in the 1989 Soviet film "Interdevochka."

The market has faced scrutiny over fire safety compliance in recent years, with authorities conducting multiple inspections regularly.