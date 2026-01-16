Scientists Discover Giant 300-Year-Old Creature In New Zealand

Marine scientists exploring the deep ocean have made an exciting discovery that is helping people better understand life beneath the sea. During a dive in the waters of Fiordland, researchers came across something far bigger and older than they expected, reported the Newsweek.

Marine scientists have discovered the largest black coral ever found in the sea off New Zealand. The coral was discovered during a deep-water dive off Fiordland led by a scientific team from Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington. This huge coral is more than 13 feet high and about 15 feet wide, and is believed to be around 300 to 400 years old.

Marine biologist Professor James Bell, who has 25 years' experience, said this coral is exceptionally large and much larger than commonly seen corals. He said that most black corals found during dives are small, and even larger corals are usually only two to three meters high, so this discovery is very special and impressive.

Bell said the discovery is important because large and old corals are important breeding sources for this slow-growing species. He also points out that knowing the location of these huge colonies can help scientists protect them, such as advising boaters where not to drop anchor or catch fishing gear that could damage the delicate corals.

Richard Kinsey, senior biodiversity ranger for the New Zealand Department of Conservation, also joined the dive. He said it was a rare and special experience to see such a large coral and it was the largest he had seen in his 20 years in Fiordland.

Researchers at Victoria University are now working with the New Zealand Department of Conservation and Fiordland Marine Guardians to map the areas where protected corals are found. Bell has urged divers and sailors to report black corals larger than 13 feet, so scientists can know how many such large coral colonies exist in Fiordland.

Although it is called black coral, it appears white due to the living tissue and only its skeletal structure is black. This coral is protected under the Wildlife Act, making it illegal to deliberately collect or damage it. Black corals can look similar to other coral species, so microscopic examination is necessary to identify new species.

These corals are mostly found in deep waters and are used for medicine and jewelry in many cultures. They also provide shelter for deep sea creatures. Their slow growth and long lifespan make them and the species dependent on them extremely vulnerable to any kind of disturbance.

