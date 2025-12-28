Scientists Develop Strong, Flexible, And Biodegradable Plastic To Combat Microplastics

Microplastics are tiny pieces that break off from larger plastics and are found almost everywhere - in our food, cleaning tools, and even the environment around us. These tiny plastics can build up in our bodies and increase the risk of serious health problems, including heart attacks, strokes, weak bones, fertility issues, and even lung cancer. Scientists in Japan have now found a potential solution. Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science have developed a new plastic that is strong, flexible, and completely biodegradable. This plastic is made from plant-derived cellulose, the most common organic compound on Earth, reported the NYpost.

Creating a material that is both strong and easily degradable was achieved after numerous experiments. All components used are safe and FDA-approved, including biodegradable wood pulp.

The most crucial ingredient in developing this new plastic was choline chloride (a form of salt), a common food preservative. By adding this chemical, the researchers controlled the plastic's flexibility. It could be made as hard as glass, extremely flexible-stretchable to 130% of its original length without breaking-or even just 0.07 millimeters thin. These changes were made to increase the plastic's strength and ensure its ability to degrade easily in water.

The study, led by polymer chemist Takuzo Iida, was recently published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He explained that previous work was primarily limited to ideas, but this research now shows that their development has reached a practical level.

This plant-based plastic is as strong as traditional petroleum-based plastic, but its properties can be tailored to suit needs. This discovery comes at a critical time, as microplastics persist in the environment and pose a growing health risk. The researchers hope to bring this safe and biodegradable plastic to market soon.