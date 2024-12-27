Quantum Teleportation Now Possible Over Everyday Internet Cable In Huge Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking scientific achievement, researchers have figured out a way to achieve the unthinkable: quantum teleportation. While the name may suggest that humans could be teleported through the technology, it is far from the real-life implication of the technology. Quantum teleportation allows the transfer of information instantly and over any distance without needing any future technology. Led by Prem Kumar from Northwestern University, Illinois, US, scientists demonstrated quantum teleportation over standard fibre optic cable that already carries everyday internet traffic, according to a report in ScieneAlert.

In simple terms, quantum teleportation involves sending information from one place to another using something called "quantum entanglement". Think of entanglement like an invisible twin connection where two particles, even if miles apart, are linked in a way that what happens to one instantly affects the other. Unlike sending a physical object, you are sending the state or condition of a particle.

"This is incredibly exciting because nobody thought it was possible. Our work shows a path towards next-generation quantum and classical networks sharing a unified fibre optic infrastructure. Basically, it opens the door to pushing quantum communications to the next level," said Mr Kumar.

The study involved the careful management of light scattering to ensure that the delicate quantum information, carried by photons, could survive amidst the swarm of internet data. To achieve the desired result, the scientists utilised a specific wavelength for the quantum signal and implemented filters to minimise interference from other data streams.

"We carefully studied how light is scattered and placed our photons at a judicial point where that scattering mechanism is minimised. We found we could perform quantum communication without interference from the classical channels that are simultaneously present," added Mr Kumar.

The result was a successful teleportation of a quantum state of light, which represents a significant leap towards integrating quantum communication with existing internet infrastructure. Notably, this was not just a simulation; it was done in real-world conditions, showcasing the practical viability of quantum communication alongside traditional data transmission.

One of the biggest appeals of quantum teleportation is that it can occur almost as fast as light travels. The development is a big step towards quantum internet that could revolutionise traditional computing. From secure encryption methods to enhanced sensing capabilities to potentially even connecting quantum computers on a global scale, without needing specialised infrastructure -- the potential for the technology remains immense.