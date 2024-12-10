Google's Latest Breakthrough A Major Leap In Quantum Computing

Google has unveiled a new quantum computer way ahead of traditional supercomputers. The tech behemoth revealed its latest machine, powered by a chip known as Willow, completed a mathematical calculation in under five minutes — a task that would take one of the world's most powerful supercomputers 10 septillion years, a length of time that surpasses the age of the universe.

Quantum computing leverages the principles of quantum mechanics, a branch of physics that describes the peculiar behaviour of particles at subatomic levels. While still an experimental field, the latest progress highlights steady advancements towards making these machines practical.

“When quantum computing was originally envisioned, many people — including many leaders in the field — felt that it would never be a practical thing. What has happened over the last year shows that it is no longer science fiction,” Mikhail Lukin, a Harvard physics professor and co-founder of the quantum computing startup QuEra, told The New York Times.

Google's achievement is particularly noteworthy due to its use of error correction techniques. These methods are essential in addressing the mistakes that have hindered the functionality of quantum computers. In a research paper published in Nature, Google announced that their machine has surpassed the “error correction threshold,” a landmark that researchers have been striving towards for decades.

The race to dominate quantum computing has intensified globally. While US companies such as Google, IBM, Intel and Microsoft have spearheaded efforts, China has emerged as a significant player, reportedly investing over $15.2 billion in the field. This geopolitical competition underscores the technology's potential impact on fields such as national security and advanced encryption.

Despite the progress, quantum computers are not yet ready for mainstream applications. The mathematical calculations performed by Google's machine, for instance, were specifically designed to evaluate its computational capabilities rather than solve real-world problems. Scientists believe the technology will take years, if not decades, to deliver practical benefits.

“What we want these machines to do is run applications that people care about. Though it still might be decades away, we will eventually see the impact of quantum computing on our everyday lives,” John Preskill, a theoretical physicist at the California Institute of Technology specialising in quantum computing, told NYT.

While Google has once again claimed “quantum supremacy,” this milestone remains largely symbolic, as the tasks achieved are not yet applicable to practical scenarios such as drug discovery or AI optimisation. Scientists are now focusing on achieving “quantum advantage,” where quantum computers can significantly advance fields such as medicine, chemistry, and cryptography.