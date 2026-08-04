Ozempic Users Warned Over Hair Loss Linked to Weight Loss Jabs

People using Ozempic and other popular weight loss injections are being warned about a possible increase in hair loss linked to rapid weight reduction. According to The Metro, doctors and dermatologists are seeing more cases of patients reporting noticeable hair shedding after losing weight quickly while taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy. These medicines contain semaglutide, a drug originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes but now widely used for weight management.

The Metro reported that experts do not believe the medication directly causes hair loss. Instead, they say the body can react to sudden weight loss by entering a temporary phase known as telogen effluvium, a condition that leads to increased hair shedding. This can happen after major physical stress, illness, surgery or significant changes in diet and body weight.

Specialists told The Metro that nutritional deficiencies may also play a role. Rapid weight loss can reduce the intake or absorption of key nutrients needed for healthy hair growth, including protein, iron and certain vitamins.

Medical experts stress that the hair loss is usually temporary and often improves once the body adjusts and nutritional needs are met. They advise people using weight loss injections to follow a balanced diet and seek medical advice if they notice significant or prolonged hair thinning.

The Metro also noted that hair loss is becoming a growing concern among some users of weight loss jabs as demand for the treatments continues to rise. Doctors are encouraging patients to discuss any side effects with healthcare professionals and to focus on steady, sustainable weight loss rather than rapid results.

Health experts say more research is needed to better understand the connection between weight loss medications and hair shedding. However, current evidence suggests that the weight loss itself, rather than the drug, is the most likely trigger for the problem. Recent reports from dermatologists have similarly linked excessive hair loss to rapid weight reduction associated with GLP-1 medicines.