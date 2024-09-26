New Study Reveals One In Three Children Short-Sighted After Covid Lockdowns

Myopia is emerging as a significant global health concern

Children's eyesight is worsening globally, with one in three now suffering from short-sightedness, or myopia, according to a new analysis. This trend has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, reported BBC.

Myopia is emerging as a significant global health concern, projected to affect millions of children by 2050. The pandemic-induced shift to increased screen time and reduced outdoor activity, due to lockdowns, has exacerbated the issue.

Asia has the highest rates of short-sightedness, with 85% of children in Japan and 73% in South Korea affected. In China and Russia, over 40% of children are also impacted.

The study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, analysed data from over five million children and teens across 50 countries on six continents. Paraguay and Uganda reported the lowest levels, around one per cent, while the UK, Ireland, and the US hovered around 15 per cent.

The report found that global myopia rates tripled from 1990 to 2023, now affecting 36% of children, with a significant spike after the pandemic. Myopia typically begins in primary school and worsens until the eye stops growing, around age 20.

While genetics contribute to eye health, environmental factors, especially in East Asia, also increase the risk of myopia. In places like Singapore and Hong Kong, children spend more time focusing on books and screens, which strains their eye muscles, contributing to the condition.

The researchers emphasized that pandemic lockdowns were a key factor. "Emerging evidence suggests a potential link between the pandemic and accelerated vision deterioration among young adults," they wrote.

By 2050, myopia could affect more than half of the world's teenagers. The study also indicated that girls and young women may be more vulnerable, as they typically spend less time outdoors during school years.

To help prevent myopia, researchers recommend that children spend at least two hours outdoors daily, especially between the ages of seven and nine.