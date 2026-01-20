Study Reveals Tyrannosaurus Rex Dinosaur Grew Slower And Lived Longer Than Previously Thought

Scientists have discovered that Tyrannosaurus rex, one of the most famous dinosaurs, grew more slowly and lived longer than earlier research suggested. This new study changes the way researchers understand the dinosaur's growth, lifespan, and even the number of species included under the name T. rex, reported the Newsweek.

The study, published in PeerJ, analysed the bones of 17 T. rex specimens through advanced microscopic and statistical techniques. Holly Woodward, an anatomy professor at Oklahoma State University and lead author of the study, and her team used polarised light to see growth rings in the dinosaur's leg bones that were not previously visible. These rings resemble tree rings and record periods of growth and slowing in life, although in dinosaurs these rings only represent the last 10 to 120 years of life.

Earlier research believed that T. rex would have reached an adult size of about eight tons by the age of 25 and had a lifespan of about 30 years. Woodward said this study explains why T. rex was a successful peak hunter.

According to the study, by gradually growing longer it was able to dominate multiple food areas and eventually grow so large that it primarily competed for resources only with other T. rex.

By counting visible and hidden rings, researchers found that T. rex did not reach full size until 35 to 40 years of age. Dinosaurs experienced their fastest weight growth between the ages of 14 and 29, sometimes gaining 800 to 1,200 pounds a year.

The study also used statistical algorithms to combine data from samples of different age groups and generate year-by-year growth histories. Counting crowded or hidden rings reduced uncertainty and made the growth curve more accurate. This data set is considered to be the most comprehensive data ever collected on the growth of T. rex and provides new context for future dinosaur research.