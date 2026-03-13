NASA Says "On Track" For Artemis 2 Launch As Soon As April 1

NASA said Thursday that the long-delayed launch of the Artemis 2 mission, part of the US push to return to the Moon by 2028, could come as soon as April 1.

"We are on track for a launch as early as April 1, and we are working toward that date," Lori Glaze, a NASA official, told a press conference, after technical difficulties delayed a launch originally expected in February.

