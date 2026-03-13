NASA Captures Rare Neutron Star Collision In Tiny Distant Galaxy

Astronomers studying deep space have likely discovered a rare and powerful cosmic event. A group of NASA missions has found evidence that two extremely dense stars collided inside a very small galaxy hidden within a massive stream of gas. Scientists say this type of explosive event has never been observed in such an environment before and it may help explain some long-standing mysteries about the universe, reported NASA.

These findings are presented in a research paper published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

What Are Neutron Stars?

Neutron stars are extremely dense remnants that form when a star much more massive than the Sun exhausts its fuel, collapses under its own gravity, and then explodes. These objects are very small in size, measuring about a dozen miles in diameter, but their mass can be slightly greater than that of the Sun. This is why astronomers consider neutron stars among the most unusual and extreme objects in the universe.

Over the past few years, scientists have observed signs of two neutron stars colliding or merging within medium-sized and large galaxies. However, this new discovery suggests that such an event is also possible within a much smaller galaxy.

Simone DiChiara of Penn State University, who led the study, said that finding a neutron star collision at this location could provide new insights into the understanding of these phenomena. According to them, this discovery could help answer two important questions in astrophysics.

Shedding Light On Two Cosmic Mysteries

One of these mysteries concerns gamma-ray bursts. These powerful explosions occur when two neutron stars collide and collapse. Scientists have often recorded these explosions far from the center of galaxies or even in places where no visible galaxy is visible.

This discovery could also help explain how elements like gold and platinum are found in stars located far from the center of galaxies.

Collision In A Small Galaxy

This neutron star collision appears to have occurred in a small galaxy located approximately 4.7 billion light-years away. This galaxy exists within a massive stream of gas, spanning approximately 600,000 light-years.

For comparison, our Milky Way galaxy is approximately 100,000 light-years wide.

Scientists believe this long stream of gas may have formed when several galaxies collided millions of years ago. During this collision, gas and dust may have been ejected from the galaxies and spread into intergalactic space.

Study co-author Eleonora Trozza of the University of Rome, Italy, explained that the team found evidence of a collision within a collision. They believe that the first galactic collision accelerated star formation, leading to the birth of these neutron stars millions of years later, and ultimately, their collision.