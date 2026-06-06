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NASA Astronaut Shares Mesmerising Timelapse Of Crystals Growing In Microgravity

NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a timelapse video showing crystal growth in microgravity, revealing unique patterns.

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NASA Astronaut Shares Mesmerising Timelapse Of Crystals Growing In Microgravity
The video captures the gradual formation of the crystals within a thin layer of water.
  • NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a timelapse video of crystal growth in microgravity
  • Crystals exhibit hopper growth with edges growing faster than flat faces in space
  • The video shows crystals forming inside a thin film of water in microgravity
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NASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared a fascinating timelapse video showing the growth of crystals in microgravity, offering a closer look at how materials behave in space.

In a post accompanying the video, Pettit explained that crystals in microgravity experience a phenomenon known as "hopper growth." According to him, the outer edges and corners of the crystals grow at faster rates than their flat faces, creating a distinctive step-like appearance.

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"In microgravity, crystals experience 'hopper growth,' where the outer edges and corners grow at faster rates than the flat faces, creating a step-like appearance. This timelapse records their growth inside a thin water film. Look closely, and you will see the patterns emerge!" Pettit wrote.

The video captures the gradual formation of the crystals within a thin layer of water. As the timelapse progresses, intricate patterns become visible, highlighting the unique growth process that occurs in the microgravity environment.

Pettit's post drew attention to the striking visual patterns created by the crystals as they developed over time, offering viewers a glimpse into scientific observations made in space.

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