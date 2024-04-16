Millennials Are Sleep Deprived, Says Study

Women reported getting the least amount of sleep overall.

A research into the sleeping habits of the millennial generation - those born between 1981 and 1996 - has revealed that they are not getting enough sleep. The poll, conducted by Gallup, found that just 39 per cent of millennials said they were getting the requisite amount of shut-eye. Gallup also found that 55 per cent of people aged 65 and over said they slept enough. The poll was conducted among young Americans to find out the stress levels among those working in offices.

The survey was carried out in December 2023 and found that more than half of the respondents would feel better if they got more sleep. Only 42 per cent of the respondents said they are getting as much sleep as they need.

The poll also showed the impact of less sleep on both the genders, with women getting the least amount of sleep overall.

Thirty six per cent of women respondents said they are getting enough sleep, as against 48 per cent of men. Gallup said these are the lowest figures for each group till date.

Overall, 53 per cent of women report frequently experiencing stress, compared with 45 per cent of men.

Older men, at 55 per cent, are the most likely group to get enough sleep.

Commenting on the survey, Claire Vowell, a chartered psychologist based in the UK, told Newsweek: "Women typically report higher levels of stress than men. Often this relates to the burden of balancing family or caring responsibilities with a career, often leading to feelings of overwhelm."

Experts say people need eight hours of sleep for good health and mental well-being, but only 26 per cent said they are able to sleep for that long.