Mathematical 'Code' Found In Great Pyramid May Reveal Ancient Secret, Researcher Claims

A new theory suggests that the Great Pyramid of Giza may contain a hidden mathematical code linked to the Moon, stars and planets. According to The Metro, independent researcher Sefy Levy claims that the pyramid's dimensions, including its height, base and sloping sides, contain numerical patterns that could reflect the ancient Egyptians' knowledge of mathematics and astronomy.

The theory is based on a paper published on SSRN. However, the research has not been peer-reviewed and the claims have not been established by mainstream Egyptologists.

What does the theory say?

Levy studied the Great Pyramid's key measurements using fractions associated with ancient Egyptian mathematical methods. He claims some of the resulting numbers correspond closely with astronomical cycles and mathematical constants.

The Metro reported that one calculation produced the number 27.5, which Levy says is close to the 27.55-day interval between successive lunar perigees, when the Moon is closest to Earth.

Another calculation produced the number 70, which Levy links to the approximate 70-day period during which the star Sirius was not visible because of the Sun's glare.

He also claims that some calculations correspond to the movements of planets including Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mars. The theory further points to possible connections with mathematical constants such as pi and the golden ratio.

Was the code deliberately built into the pyramid?

To test whether the patterns could have occurred by chance, Levy reportedly compared the results with 100,000 computer-generated pyramid models.

He found that around 2.4 per cent of the models showed similar patterns, which he argues could indicate that the Great Pyramid's dimensions were deliberately designed.

However, this does not prove that the ancient Egyptians created the pyramid as a mathematical or astronomical code.

The Great Pyramid, built around 4,500 years ago during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu, is traditionally understood as part of his funerary complex.

According to The Metro, Levy proposes a different interpretation. He argues that the pyramid may have been designed as a permanent record of ancient knowledge rather than simply as a tomb.

He also suggests that it could have been associated with Benben, the primordial mound described in ancient Egyptian creation mythology.

Theory remains unproven

The claims remain speculative and have not been accepted as established archaeological evidence.

There is currently no independent evidence showing that the Great Pyramid was deliberately designed to encode lunar, stellar or planetary information.

The Metro noted that the theory nevertheless adds to the long-running debate over the purpose and design of one of the world's most famous ancient monuments.