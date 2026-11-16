Man Develops Rare Condition After Brain Surgery, Sees Catlike Features On Human Faces

A 28-year-old man named Karl has been experiencing unusual changes in the way he sees faces after undergoing brain surgery. He sometimes sees catlike features, including enlarged pupils, unusual eye shapes and patches resembling cat fur, on human faces. In some cases, he also notices human facial features appearing on his pet cat's face, according to Newsweek.

Karl has a condition called prosopometamorphopsia, also known as PMO, which causes people to see distortions in faces. His symptoms began after he underwent surgery to remove an arteriovenous malformation, a condition in which a group of arteries and veins form irregular connections, in the right posterior temporal lobe of his brain. This part of the brain plays an important role in recognising and understanding faces.

The changes Karl experiences include human eyes appearing more like cat eyes, with their shape changing and pupils becoming larger. He also notices changes in the shading and texture of people's faces, sometimes making them look as though they have patches of cat fur.

Interestingly, the changes do not happen only to human faces. Karl sometimes sees the facial features of people he knows appearing on his pet cat. These can include the shape of a familiar person's eyes and the size of their pupils. At times, he also notices facial features shifting from one person to another.

The distortions first appeared two years ago after his surgery. They can continue for several hours and sometimes last an entire day, making them a regular part of his daily life, Brad Duchaine, one of the experts who documented Karl's case and a professor at Dartmouth College, told Newsweek.

Explaining why this happens, Duchaine said that the human brain stores detailed memories of familiar faces. In Karl's case, these stored facial features become active again and mix with the face he is looking at, whether it belongs to a person or his pet cat.

Duchaine explained that Karl would prefer these distortions not to happen, but he has learned to live with them. He also pointed out that PMO can make social interactions uncomfortable for people experiencing it. Many people with the condition do not discuss their experiences because they fear others may not believe them or may think they have other mental health difficulties.

Duchaine explained that people with PMO often perceive faces as distorted. Facial features may appear stretched, misplaced, drooping, or altered in size, while skin colour and texture can also seem abnormal. In rare cases, such as Karl's, features from one person's face may appear blended into another's.

The report detailing Karl's unusual experience was published in the journal Cortex.