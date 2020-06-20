New Lizard Species Discovered By Uddhav Thackeray's Son

As per a statement, the large-bodied cnemaspis (a genus of diurnal geckos) discovered is a ''dwarf gecko''.

New Lizard Species Discovered By Uddhav Thackeray's Son

The new species differs in body size (Representational)

Mumbai:

Tejas Thackeray, younger son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his team have discovered a new lizard species from Sakleshwar in central-western ghats of neighbouring Karnataka.

As per a statement issued, the large-bodied cnemaspis (a genus of diurnal geckos) they have discovered is a ''dwarf gecko'', adding the new species is allied to cnemaspis heteropholis bauer and differs in bodysize.

Akshay Khandekar, lead author of a paper prepared by the four member team, said the new gecko species was discovered from the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot.

The paper was published in renowned peer-reviewed international scientific journal Zootaxa, he said.

Comments
new liazard speciesTejas ThackerayMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray son

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter