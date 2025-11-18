Lost For 20 Years, Rare Fish Species Rediscovered In Small Pond

A fish species that scientists believed had disappeared forever has suddenly been found alive in a small pond in Bolivia. The rare seasonal killifish, known as Moema claudiae, had not been seen in the wild for more than two decades. Its only known habitat had largely been destroyed after being turned into farmland. Now, this unexpected rediscovery is offering researchers a rare chance to save a species once thought to be lost, reported Newsweek.

Researchers stated that this discovery represents a unique opportunity to protect Moema claudiae. According to study author Thomas Lietz, the rediscovery of this species is of utmost importance to them. He stated that this discovery will now provide scientists with the opportunity to protect this fish in its natural habitat. He also thanked Professor Wilson Costa, who named the species after his wife, Claudia, for his long-term support and cooperation.

Seasonal fish like M. claudiae depend on temporary habitats that form only during certain periods of the year. Such habitats are small, fragile, and easily destroyed, making this species highly vulnerable. Human interference can quickly deplete these habitats, making conservation even more difficult.

According to researchers, Bolivia has experienced the greatest loss of primary tropical forests in recent years. More than half of the 32 seasonal killifish species found there are found only in Bolivia. Nearly one-third of species are confined to their original habitats. Of the 20 species assessed by the IUCN, eight are listed as threatened, including Moema claudiae, which had been considered critically endangered and possibly extinct.

Amidst these challenges, scientists discovered a living population of Moema claudiae in a temporary pond in a small forest area surrounded by agriculture. This rediscovery allowed them to capture live images of the species for the first time and provide new insights into its behaviour and ecology.

The study also found that six other seasonal killifish species also exist in the same habitat, making the region the most genetically diverse for these fish in the world.