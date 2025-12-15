New Catfish Species Discovered In Southwest China's Mountainous Region

Scientists have discovered a new species of fish in Zayul County, located in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The finding provides important insights into fish diversity and biological evolution in the Himalayan area, according to the Institute of Plateau Biology of the Xizang Autonomous Region.

The newly discovered species has been named Glaridoglanis verruciloba sp nov, a type of glyptosternine catfish. It can be distinguished by its large lower lip and four to seven verruciform lobes on its central-western edge, among other distinctive physical features.

Specimens of this species were first collected in April this year from the Xia River in southwestern Xizang. The collection was conducted by a joint research team from the Institute of Plateau Biology, the Xizang Museum of Natural Science, Zaozhuang University, and the Institute of Hydrobiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. These specimens were initially mistakenly identified as G andersonii.

After detailed morphological and molecular phylogenetic analysis, researchers confirmed that these specimens belong to a previously unknown species. The results of this discovery were published in the international academic journal ZooKeys.

This is the third recognised species of the genus Glaridoglanis. This discovery provides important information for studying the origin, diversity, and adaptive evolution of freshwater fishes along the southeastern edge of the Himalayas. The researchers said this new species will contribute to understanding biodiversity in this specific region.