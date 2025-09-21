Last Solar Eclipse Of 2025 Today: Will It Be Visible In India? Check Timings

Skygazers are in for a treat as the last solar eclipse of 2025 will take place today. This event will be visible primarily in the Southern Hemisphere, with the greatest obscuration reaching approximately 85.5% of the Sun's disk in parts of New Zealand and Antarctica.

The partial solar eclipse will take place on Sunday night, starting at 10:59 PM IST, peaking at 1:11 AM IST on Monday, and ending at 3:23 AM IST. This marks the second and final eclipse of 2025, following two total lunar eclipses and one previous partial solar eclipse earlier in the year. Interestingly, it occurs just a day before the autumnal equinox, which falls on September 22, signalling the start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

Unfortunately, this partial solar eclipse won't be visible from India. However, observers in parts of Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean can witness the celestial event.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet and blocking sunlight. The September 21 eclipse is a partial solar eclipse, where the Moon obscures only a portion of the Sun's disk from Earth's perspective. During this alignment, Earth's shadow falls darkly on the Moon's side facing us. Unlike total or annular eclipses, no point on Earth will experience complete coverage, but the event will create striking visual effects, such as a "crescent Sun" during sunrise in affected regions.

The next solar eclipses are scheduled for February 17 and August 12, 2026, though they won't be visible from India. However, India will witness a solar eclipse in August 2027.

Visibility and Viewing Locations

The eclipse will be visible from a swath of the Southern Hemisphere, primarily oceanic regions. It will not be observable from the Northern Hemisphere, including North America, Europe, Asia, or most of Africa, Forbes reported.

New Zealand: Best visibility, with up to 85% obscuration in the South Island. The eclipse begins near dawn, offering a "sunrise eclipse" effect.

Eastern Australia: Limited to a narrow coastal strip in Queensland

Antarctica: High coverage (up to 80%) in coastal sectors like the Ross Sea, though harsh weather may impede viewing.

South Pacific Islands: Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa experience 50-70% obscuration during morning hours.

Southern South America: Minimal visibility in southern Chile and Argentina (under 10%), near sunset.

Safety Guidelines

Direct observation of the Sun poses severe risks, including permanent retinal damage. Never look at the Sun with the naked eye, binoculars, telescopes, or cameras without certified protection. Recommended Equipment:

ISO 12312-2 compliant solar eclipse glasses.

Solar filters for optical devices (e.g., Baader film).

Indirect Methods: Pinhole projectors using cardboard and foil create safe shadows.

Duration Limit: Even with filters, limit exposure to avoid cumulative damage.