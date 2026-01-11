ISRO's Aditya-L1 Study Reveals How October 2024 Solar Storm Affected Earth's Magnetic Field

Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have published a study on a powerful solar storm that affected Earth in October 2024. According to ISRO, Space weather, caused by activity on the Sun such as eruptions of solar plasma, can impact satellites, communication systems, navigation services, and power grids on Earth. During strong space weather events, Earth's magnetic shield can be heavily disturbed.

What The Study Found

ISRO scientists and research students studied the solar storm using observations from India's Aditya-L1 mission and data from other international missions. This research was published in “Astrophysical Journal” in December 2025. The study found that the most severe effects were felt when the disturbed region of the solar storm hit Earth. This field greatly compressed Earth's magnetic field, bringing it unusually close to Earth and exposing some geostationary satellites to temporarily harsh space conditions.

During the disturbed phase very strong currents were generated in auroral regions in high latitudes, which could increase heating of the Earth's upper atmosphere and intensify the emission of atmospheric matter. This study shows the importance of understanding space weather and monitoring it in real time, to ensure the safety of critical space assets.