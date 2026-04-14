Google DeepMind Hires 'Philosopher' To Work On Machine Consciousness

Google DeepMind has appointed Henry Shevlin to the role of Philosopher, one of the more unusual job titles to emerge from the tech industry, as artificial intelligence companies increasingly turn to academics in ethics, philosophy and neuroscience to help navigate the societal implications of their work.

Shevlin, a cognitive scientist and AI ethics researcher, announced the appointment on LinkedIn, saying he would begin the role in May. He will focus on machine consciousness, human-AI relationships and readiness for artificial general intelligence.

"I'm thrilled to share that I'm joining Google DeepMind as a Philosopher - yes, actual title," he wrote, adding that it was "a rare privilege to work on questions I've spent my career thinking about, now with the resources and urgency that come with being inside one of the world's leading AI labs."

Shevlin previously served as Associate Director of the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence at the University of Cambridge, where he also co-leads a new Master of Studies course in AI Ethics and Society. He has confirmed he will continue in both positions on a part-time basis.

His hiring reflects a broader shift across the industry. Anthropic, the AI safety company behind the Claude assistant, previously appointed Amanda Askell, a philosopher by training, to help shape Claude's personality and ethical behaviour as a Member of Technical Staff.

As AI systems grow more capable, companies appear increasingly willing to look beyond traditional engineering disciplines for guidance on questions that touch on consciousness, identity and what it means to interact meaningfully with a machine.

Shevlin said he was grateful for the support he had received throughout his career and described himself as excited for what lies ahead.