First Medical Evacuation From ISS: SpaceX Crew-11 Returns Early To Earth

Four astronauts have safely returned to Earth today, January 15, 2026, after a historic early end to their mission. Their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule landed in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego at 3:41 am EST.

The crew included NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui from Japan, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. They originally launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on August 1, 2025, and were supposed to stay for six months. However, they came home about a month early because one crew member had a medical issue.

This is the first time in the history of the ISS that a mission has been cut short for health reasons. The problem was first mentioned on January 7, when NASA canceled a planned spacewalk. A day later, the agency decided to bring the entire crew back to Earth to handle the "medical concern."

NASA has not shared which astronaut was affected or what the specific health problem was, citing privacy. However, officials said the crew member is in stable condition and that the early return was a precaution, not an emergency.

This early return represents a significant moment not just for the Crew-11 mission, but for human spaceflight operations overall. NASA and SpaceX's Commercial Crew Program have repeatedly demonstrated reliable transport of astronauts to and from orbit, but this is the first instance where a crewed ISS mission has been shortened for health reasons rather than operational or technical scheduling changes.

NASA Administrator and mission officials underscored that crew safety remains the agency's top priority, and that measures are in place to support astronaut health both on orbit and during an expedited return when needed.

The ISS remains staffed by other astronauts who will continue ongoing science and station operations until new crew members arrive later this year.



