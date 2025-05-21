Excessive Sitting May Shrink Your Brain, Even If You Exercise Regularly: Study

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Study from Vanderbilt University links prolonged sitting to brain health issue. Older adults face faster brain shrinkage despite regular exercise routines. Researchers recommend reducing sitting time and incorporating regular movement.

A recent study led by researchers at Vanderbilt University's Memory and Alzheimer's Centre has shed light on the alarming effects of prolonged sitting on brain health. Despite regular exercise, older adults who spend extended periods sitting are at risk of faster brain shrinkage and memory decline. The study, which tracked participants over seven years, found that even those who exercised for 150 minutes a week experienced brain decline if they sat for long hours.

The research, which involved participants wearing wrist monitors to track their movement, revealed that those who sat for an average of 13 hours a day had thinner brains in areas linked to memory and Alzheimer's disease. The study also found that individuals carrying the APOE-4 gene, which raises the risk of Alzheimer's, were more susceptible to the negative effects of sitting.

According to the researchers, prolonged sitting slows down blood flow to the brain, reducing oxygen and nutrient supply and leading to inflammation that can harm brain cells. The study's findings suggest that reducing sitting time and incorporating regular movement throughout the day can help protect brain health.

The researchers emphasise that exercise alone cannot counteract the effects of prolonged sitting, and that frequent walks, stretches, or standing breaks can make a significant difference. With the study revealing that even regular exercise cannot erase the damage caused by hours of inactivity, it's essential to prioritise movement throughout the day.

The study is published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, highlighting the importance of addressing this critical issue to promote brain health and prevent cognitive decline.