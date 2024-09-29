Earth's 'Second Moon' To Be Visible Today. All About Asteroid 2024 PT5

The mini-moon's arrival has sparked interest among stargazers and space enthusiasts.

This autumn, Earth will briefly welcome a new visitor. A small asteroid is set to be caught by the planet's gravitational field, becoming a temporary "mini-moon" from September 29 to November 25 before resuming its journey through space.

The mini-moon's arrival has sparked interest among stargazers and space enthusiasts. Unfortunately, it won't be visible to the naked eye due to its small size and lack of brightness. Even binoculars or home telescopes won't reveal it- professional equipment is needed to catch a glimpse.

According to Dr Jennifer Millard, host of the Awesome Astronomy podcast, professional telescopes will capture images of the mini-moon. "You'll be able to see wonderful pictures online of this little dot speeding past the stars," Millard told the BBC.

Asteroid 2024 PT5

The asteroid, named 2024 PT5, originates from the Arjuna asteroid belt, which contains rocks with orbits similar to Earth's. It was first detected on August 7 by NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) and measures around 33 feet wide.

"It won't complete a full revolution around Earth. Its orbit will be slightly altered by our planet before it continues on its way," Millard explained.

Some asteroids get close to Earth, coming as near as 2.8 million miles (4.5 million km). If an asteroid, like 2024 PT5, moves at a relatively slow speed- around 2,200 mph (3,540 km/h)-Earth's gravity can temporarily trap it, which is exactly what's about to happen this weekend.

Mini-moons have been spotted before, and many more are likely to have gone unnoticed. Some even return for repeat visits, like asteroid 2022 NX1, which became a mini-moon in 1981 and again in 2022.

If you miss this event, don't worry-2024 PT5 is expected to return to Earth's orbit in 2055.

"This story shows just how busy our solar system is and how much remains undiscovered. This asteroid was only detected earlier this year," Millard added.