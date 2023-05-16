Don't Use Sugar Substitutes For Weight Loss: WHO's Latest Advisory

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against consuming non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) to prevent unhealthy weight gain and reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases. The recommendation is part of the WHO's new guideline on NSS.

Various non-sugar sweeteners such as aspartame, neotame, saccharin, stevia, sucralose, and cyclamates are used in packaged food and beverages. These sweeteners are commonly sold separately and used as sugar substitutes. It is believed that they are low in calories and can help manage weight.

But, according to the WHO's guidelines, non-sugar sweeteners do not offer any long-term benefits in weight control for adults and children. Instead, the use of such NSS can lead to “undesirable effects” including increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mortality in adults.

“Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intakes, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” said Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety.

The director added that NSS are not “essential dietary factors” and also do not have any nutritional value. He urged people to make their diet less sweet starting early in life to remain unhealthy.

The WHO said that the recommendation applies to everyone except those with pre-existing diabetes. The health agency also clarified that NSS can be used in personal care and hygiene products such as medications, skin creams. The recommendation also does not apply to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols which are sugars or sugar derivatives with calories and do not come under NSS.

According to WHO, its guideline is part of a “suite of exiting and forthcoming guidelines on healthy diets that aim to establish lifelong healthy eating habits, improve dietary quality and decrease the risk of NCDs worldwide”.