Confronted By Ukrainian Journalist, Putin's Rumoured Daughter Apologises For Father's War

Luiza Rozova, widely believed to be the secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has apologised for her father's war in Ukraine. Her apology came in response to a Ukrainian journalist's questions on the streets of Paris.

"I'm really sorry that this is happening. Unfortunately, I'm not responsible for this situation," she said, according to The NY Post, when journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko stopped her and held her father responsible for the death of his brother, Volodymyr. He was reportedly killed in a Russian airstrike last month.

"Three weeks ago, your father killed my brother. Say something! Do you support his policies?" he asked, adding how she could live in Europe despite Putin's well-known hostility towards the West.

Luiza repeatedly protested being filmed and tried to protect her privacy. "I did not give you permission to film me," she said, covering her mouth with a mask.

The journalist also pointed out the ongoing suffering in Ukraine and asked if she supported her father's actions. "Well, you know, Kyiv is currently without power, and there's an air raid alert right now. We didn't give our permission for this either. How do you feel about your father's policies?" he asked.

The journalist also urged her to speak to her father and end the war. "Well, he's your father. At the very least, you could call him right now and say, 'Dad, stop shelling Kyiv,'" he said, inviting her to visit Ukraine to see the destruction.

"You could come to Kyiv and perform better than any Patriot air defense system and end the 'mess' in the country," he told her. Luiza apologised, saying she had no power in the matter and couldn't help.

Who is Luiza Rozova?

Luiza is the rumoured daughter of Putin and his former cleaner-turned multimillionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh. She reportedly works as a DJ in Paris.

Rozova's birth certificate doesn't name her father, but her patronymic name "Vladimirovna" suggests a connection to the Russian President.

In 2020, an independent media outlet, Proekt, reported that Svetlana's daughter has an "uncanny resemblance" to Putin. The Kremlin, however, dismissed the rumours, calling them "unfounded and unconvincing".