Vladimir Putin's 'Secret' Daughter Hiding In Paris Since Ukraine War: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged 'illegitimate' daughter lives in Paris, and works as a DJ but she does not go by "Vladimirovna" a name Vladimir's daughters would take in patronymic form.

Instead, the 21-year-old goes by Luiza Rozova or Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova. The latter is interesting because "Olegovna" means daughter of Oleg and, according to a Ukrainian TV channel - TSN, that tracked her down using leaked air manifests, Oleg Rudnov was Putin's close ally and confidant who used to arrange luxury real estate deals, who passed away in 2015.

Her mother, Svetlana Krivonogikh, with whom Putin allegedly had a love affair was a cleaner once but is now a multi-millionaire. According to UK-based daily, The Telegraph, she is now worth £83 million and owns multiple houses in Monte Carlo, a yacht and is a board member of Bank Rossiya - a bank used by the elites to move money around. Apart from this, she also has a stake in the Igora Ski Resort near Finland and is the director of National Media Group, which is used to regulate key propaganda channels by the Kremlin.

Leaked Pandora Papers brought out in the open how Krivonogikh gradually became rich after 2000 when Putin became Russia's president.

Proekt, an independent investigative news organisation, mentions that Krivonogikh and Putin developed a friendship when he was St Petersburg's mayor, while also being married to Lyudmila Shkrebneva, with whom he has two legitimate daughters.

Rozova had social media accounts, on which she posted photos of herself, posing and dancing. However, she deleted her accounts in 2022, shortly after Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, when she was trolled in the comments with people posting Ukraine flag emojis and accusing her of hiding in a bunker.

So, according to Luiza Rozova's birth certificate, she does not have a father's name but her patronymic name has been mentioned as Vladimirovna but Rozova denied any connection by saying, "Listen, judging by his young photos, probably, yes, it looks similar. But, as it turned out, there are a lot of people who look like Vladimir Vladimirovich", using the formal address in Russian.

Andrey Zakharov, now a BBC journalist, had then broken the story for Proekt. "Have I caused you a bad trauma by my investigation?" he asked Rozova on Clubhouse, a social audio app, to which she replied, "Oh no, not at all. My life was so stagnant, I am very grateful for the chance to be in the limelight, that people heard about my account."

