Don't Miss Jupiter's Spectacular Show On January 10, NASA Shares Skywatching Tips

Stargazers are set to witness Jupiter's spectacular show on January 10, 2026, when the gas giant will reach "opposition". Hence, it will be the brightest and largest it appears in the night sky all year. NASA explained the term 'opposition', saying that it happens when Earth is directly between Jupiter and the Sun. This alignment makes Jupiter appear bigger and brighter.

"To see Jupiter at its best this year, look to the east and all evening long, you'll be able to see the planet in the constellation Gemini. It will be one of the brightest objects in the night sky (only the moon and Venus will be brighter)," NASA wrote in a blog post.

When And Where To Watch

Date: January 10, 2026

Time: Jupiter will be visible all night, but best viewed around midnight when it's highest in the sky.

Location: Look east around sunset to spot Jupiter in the constellation Gemini.

Visibility: A telescope is not required as Jupiter will be the brightest star-like object in the night sky, outshining all stars except for Venus (which will be hidden behind the Sun).

Jupiter will shine at magnitude -2.7, making it easily visible to the naked eye. Its disk will appear 45.6 arcseconds in diameter, making it a stunning sight through binoculars or a telescope.

Those who have space telescopes can spot Jupiter's four largest moons - Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.