Does Money Buy Morality? Study Finds Wealthier People Slightly More Prosocial

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A global study reveals wealthier individuals engage in prosocial behaviors. Researchers analyzed data from over 80,000 participants in 76 countries. Experiencing financial hardship enhances the link between wealth and altruism.

A comprehensive global study published in PNAS Nexus reveals that individuals with higher income and greater financial well-being are modestly more likely to engage in prosocial behaviors-such as donating, volunteering, and helping others-than those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

Conducted by researchers from the University of Birmingham, the study analyzed data from over 80,000 participants across 76 countries, highlighting a consistent positive association between wealth and altruistic actions. Interestingly, the study also found that individuals who have experienced financial hardship exhibit stronger links between improved financial status and prosocial behaviors, suggesting that personal experiences of precarity may enhance generosity.

Patricia Lockwood, Professor of Decision Neuroscience at the University of Birmingham and senior author of the study said: "There has been disagreement as to whether higher wealth makes you more or less prosocial. Our study clearly shows that wealth, and a subjective sense of financial well-being, are very strongly associated with prosocial behaviours and attitudes. Wealthier people are more inclined to give money to charity, and also to volunteer or do reciprocal acts of generosity. What's more, this effect is highly consistent globally even in countries that differ a lot in levels of wealth.

"However, we do also see a negative association between wealth and trust. People with higher income were less likely to trust others to act positively towards them. Finally, higher wealth was linked with punishing those who behave badly. This can be an important part of maintaining levels prosocial or good behaviour in society."

The study found that previous experience of financial hardship leads to the strongest association between wealth and prosocial behaviour. Lead author Paul Vanags explained: "When people have experienced precarity, higher financial well-being is then more likely to result in prosocial behaviours such as helping a stranger, donating and volunteering. So, when people have experienced hardship but have improved their personal circumstances to the point where they now feel well off, this is associated with higher levels of beneficial prosocial behaviours."