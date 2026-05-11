Cosmic Collab Of Two Space Telescopes Shows Cat's Paw Nebula In Stunning Detail: "A-Meow-Zing"

NASA has released a new image of the Cat's Paw Nebula, showcasing a "cosmic collab" between the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Chandra X-ray Observatory. The stunning image blends Webb's infrared vision with Chandra's X-ray data to reveal hidden star formation inside this stellar nursery in the Milky Way. The image, shared by NASA on social media, combines two different views of NGC 6334, which is better known as the Cat's Paw Nebula for its distinctive three-lobed shape resembling a feline footprint.

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"This image of the Cat's Paw Nebula is a cosmic collab between @NASAWebb and @NASAChandraXray. Chandra contributed X-ray data-the purple blotches within the dusty center of the nebula-to this image snapped by Webb in infrared," the caption of the post read.

"X-rays are energetic beams of light that can break through thick gas and dust, which help scientists study the high-energy activity in the region."

The space agency called the image "A-meow-zing".

See the image here:

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Describing the image, NASA in the comment section wrote, "A colorful section of the Cat's Paw Nebula. Four circular areas are shown in the center of the image, each glowing blue. Rusty wisps of dust are interspersed amongst them. Luminous blotches of purple decorate the dust, as well as diffuse yellow and blue stars."

The Cat's Paw Nebula, also catalogued as NGC 6334 and sometimes called the Bear Claw Nebula, is a massive star-forming region. As per NASA, it lies approximately 4000 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius.

Scientists have previously stated that nearly ten times the mass of our Sun has been born there in just the past few million years. At about 9.3 light-years across, the section Webb imaged is only a small piece of the larger complex.

Social Media Reaction

Replying to NASA's post on X, one user wrote, "Wow, NASA this Cat's Paw Nebula is straight up cosmic magic! Those hidden baby stars popping through the dust... mind blown. The universe really does have pawsome surprises."

"We still haven't fully understood our own world... and yet the universe continues to glow with countless mysteries," said another user.

"Stop it right now... a giant cosmic kitty paw?? The universe is literally just one big cat person and I'm here for it. Absolutely stunning!" a third wrote.